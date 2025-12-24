Left Menu

Vantara Combats Fatal Elephant Virus in Indonesia

Vantara, an international wildlife conservation center, aids Indonesia in battling Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV), a fatal threat to Sumatran elephants. In collaboration with local authorities, Vantara provides technical support, emphasizing early detection and prevention to safeguard this critically endangered species.

24-12-2025
The Indonesian government initiated cooperation with Vantara through its local partner, Fauna Land Indonesia (Photo/Vantara). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vantara, the globally recognized wildlife conservation center founded by Anant Ambani and headquartered in Jamnagar, is extending its technical expertise to Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry. This collaboration aims to address the peril faced by the Sumatran elephant population due to the deadly Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV). According to a press release, EEHV significantly threatens the already endangered Sumatran elephants by causing fatal outcomes in young individuals, in addition to challenges like habitat loss.

The move to cooperate followed the recent tragic demise of a young elephant from EEHV at the Sebanga Elephant Conservation Centre in Bengkalis, Riau. The Indonesian government, seeking to bolster its conservation efforts, engaged with Vantara through Fauna Land Indonesia, focusing on enhancing early detection, preventive care, and robust veterinary responses to combat the disease more effectively.

Specialists, including veterinarians and biologists from Vantara, joined forces with Indonesian officials and Fauna Land Indonesia, arriving in Riau to spearhead response activities against EEHV. Their mission includes comprehensive medical assessments and implementing preventive interventions with an eye on elephants under human care. Prioritized efforts revolve around prompt symptom detection and reinforcing disease management processes, aiming for sustainable solutions to protect these majestic creatures.

Vantara's contribution mainly focuses on providing sophisticated veterinary diagnostics, preventive healthcare measures, and exploring research avenues related to prophylaxis and antiviral solutions. Building a foundational health data repository and boosting local capacity through intensive training and knowledge sharing for both elephant caretakers and local veterinary staff is a crucial part of the program.

Dedicated to the long-term care, rescue, and rehabilitation of wildlife, Vantara combines advanced veterinary science with ethical conservation methods. It plays a pivotal role in promoting early interventions, disease prevention, and sustainable conservation efforts, especially for elephants across Asian and African territories.

Presently centering on the Buluh Cina Nature Tourism Park in Riau, the initiative's preventive framework and insights are poised to be replicated in other conservation sites. Key locations like Tesso Nilo National Park and Way Kambas may soon benefit from expanded programs. Additionally, the cross-border exchange of expertise and knowledge aims to enhance broader elephant protection measures across Indonesia. This initiative sets a precedent for structured, data-backed, and preventive wildlife health management, contributing significantly to safeguarding the critically endangered Sumatran elephant, acknowledged as such by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

