Cholera Crisis Shuts Down Indore Shelter Home
The recognition of a shelter home in Indore has been revoked after a cholera outbreak claimed the lives of 10 children. A total of 86 children were relocated to a facility in Ujjain. The outbreak was traced to contaminated water, and several irregularities were found in the shelter's operations.
The shelter home in Indore, where an unfortunate cholera outbreak led to the deaths of 10 children, has had its recognition canceled, officials announced on Friday.
Following the outbreak, 86 special needs children residing at the Bal Ashram were transferred to a different facility in Ujjain.
Investigations revealed that the cholera outbreak at Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram resulted from contaminated water and uncovered several operational irregularities.
