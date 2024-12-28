CIA's Response to Havana Syndrome Criticized in Senate Report

A report from the Senate Intelligence Committee has criticized the CIA's response to health issues famously termed the Havana syndrome, which affected numerous workers. According to the report, many individuals encountered hurdles in receiving adequate and timely medical care.

An extensive U.S. intelligence investigation, concluded in March 2023, found it improbable that a foreign adversary was responsible for Havana syndrome's mysterious symptoms. Instead, the ailments were likely tied to pre-existing conditions and other conventional ailments, environmental, and social factors.

The CIA's efforts, compounded by the pandemic, included collaboration with other agencies to discern any potential foreign attacks. The lack of a definitive understanding of anomalous health incidents (AHIs) significantly hindered the agency's consistent medical and benefits provision for affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)