Navi Mumbai's Shawarma Scare: Children's Health at Risk

In a troubling incident in Navi Mumbai, five children were hospitalized on Saturday with symptoms consistent with food poisoning after consuming shawarma, a popular Middle Eastern dish known for its slow-roasted marinated meat. The police reported the cases.

The children had eaten the shawarma at a food stall located near the Dighode bus station in Uran, shortly before they began experiencing stomach pain, vomiting, and general uneasiness.

According to local authorities, the children were promptly admitted to a clinic in Chirner village. Four of them have since been discharged following initial treatment, though one child remains in hospital care. The incident has prompted residents to demand a detailed investigation by the Food and Drug Administration.

