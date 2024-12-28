Left Menu

Navi Mumbai's Shawarma Scare: Children's Health at Risk

In Navi Mumbai, five children were hospitalized after consuming shawarma from a local stall, showing symptoms of food poisoning. While four were discharged after initial treatment, one remains hospitalized. The community is urging a comprehensive investigation by the Food and Drug Administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:26 IST
Navi Mumbai's Shawarma Scare: Children's Health at Risk
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident in Navi Mumbai, five children were hospitalized on Saturday with symptoms consistent with food poisoning after consuming shawarma, a popular Middle Eastern dish known for its slow-roasted marinated meat. The police reported the cases.

The children had eaten the shawarma at a food stall located near the Dighode bus station in Uran, shortly before they began experiencing stomach pain, vomiting, and general uneasiness.

According to local authorities, the children were promptly admitted to a clinic in Chirner village. Four of them have since been discharged following initial treatment, though one child remains in hospital care. The incident has prompted residents to demand a detailed investigation by the Food and Drug Administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024