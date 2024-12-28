Navi Mumbai's Shawarma Scare: Children's Health at Risk
In Navi Mumbai, five children were hospitalized after consuming shawarma from a local stall, showing symptoms of food poisoning. While four were discharged after initial treatment, one remains hospitalized. The community is urging a comprehensive investigation by the Food and Drug Administration.
In a troubling incident in Navi Mumbai, five children were hospitalized on Saturday with symptoms consistent with food poisoning after consuming shawarma, a popular Middle Eastern dish known for its slow-roasted marinated meat. The police reported the cases.
The children had eaten the shawarma at a food stall located near the Dighode bus station in Uran, shortly before they began experiencing stomach pain, vomiting, and general uneasiness.
According to local authorities, the children were promptly admitted to a clinic in Chirner village. Four of them have since been discharged following initial treatment, though one child remains in hospital care. The incident has prompted residents to demand a detailed investigation by the Food and Drug Administration.
