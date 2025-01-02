UN Report Alleges Systematic Targeting of Gaza Hospitals, Calls for Accountability for War Crimes

A report published today by the UN Human Rights Office outlines the catastrophic impact of Israeli military operations on Gaza’s healthcare system. It details a pattern of deadly attacks on hospitals and medical facilities between October 2023 and June 2024, which have severely compromised access to essential healthcare for Palestinians.

The report raises grave concerns about Israel’s adherence to international humanitarian law, highlighting that medical personnel and facilities are protected unless directly participating in hostilities. Allegations of misuse of hospitals by Palestinian armed groups remain largely unverified, further complicating the crisis.

Protection of Hospitals Undermined

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk condemned the attacks, stating: “As if the relentless bombing and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza were not enough, the one sanctuary where Palestinians should have felt safe in fact became a death trap. The protection of hospitals during warfare is paramount and must be respected by all sides, at all times.”

The report specifically cites the destruction of the Kamal Adwan hospital in North Gaza, which left the region without adequate healthcare. Staff and patients were forced to flee or were taken into custody. Reports of torture and the disappearance of the hospital's director underline the humanitarian crisis.

Widespread Destruction and Casualties

From October 2023 to June 2024, the Israeli military carried out at least 136 strikes on 27 hospitals and 12 medical facilities, resulting in significant casualties among healthcare workers and civilians. Over 500 medical professionals have been killed, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

One of the most alarming incidents occurred at the Al Shifa Medical Complex, which was raided twice. After its complete destruction in April 2024, three mass graves were discovered on the premises. At least 80 bodies were recovered, with evidence suggesting some were patients killed during the conflict.

Attacks involving heavy weapons and air-dropped munitions with wide-area effects were documented, including the use of MK 83 bombs near Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in January 2024, killing 12 people and injuring 35 others.

Women and Children Among the Most Affected

The collapse of healthcare services has severely impacted women, especially pregnant women. Many have been forced to give birth without access to medical care, increasing maternal and child mortality rates. Newborn deaths were reported due to mothers being unable to reach medical facilities.

The injured also suffered immensely, with many dying before receiving treatment. As of June 2024, over 77,000 Palestinians had been injured, many of whom were left untreated due to the healthcare system’s collapse.

Allegations and Counterclaims

Israel has argued that hospitals were being used by Palestinian armed groups for military purposes, a claim that could potentially justify attacks under international law. However, the UN report states that these claims remain vague and unsubstantiated, with some contradicting publicly available evidence.

The report also emphasizes that even in cases where medical facilities lose protection under international law, principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions must be observed. Failure to adhere to these principles constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and potentially a war crime.

Call for Accountability

The report calls for independent investigations into all documented incidents and full accountability for violations of international law. Türk urged Israel, as the occupying power, to prioritize healthcare access for Palestinians and facilitate recovery efforts.

“All medical workers arbitrarily detained must be immediately released,” Türk said. “Future reconstruction efforts must prioritize the restoration of Gaza’s healthcare capacity, which has been decimated over the last 14 months of conflict.”

The report’s findings underscore the urgent need for international attention and action to prevent further deterioration of Gaza’s humanitarian situation and hold violators accountable.