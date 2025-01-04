Alcohol Labels to Get Cancer Warnings

The U.S. Surgeon General recently called for alcoholic drink labels to include warnings about cancer risks. This recommendation aims to align alcohol regulations more closely with those for tobacco, emphasizing the link between alcohol consumption and cancers such as breast, colon, and liver cancer.

Currently, U.S. guidelines suggest two or fewer drinks per day for men and one or less for women. Research shows alcohol as the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the U.S. Shares of major alcohol companies dropped following this announcement, despite some evidence suggesting moderate drinking may lower death rates from all causes.

The decision to update labels is in Congress's hands. The Surgeon General's advisory mirrors historic actions taken for tobacco, and while the alcohol industry braces for potential impacts, some countries are already adopting similar warnings. Health organizations stress no safe level of drinking exists, marking a shift towards stricter controls.

