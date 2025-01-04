Left Menu

Alcohol Labels to Get Cancer Warnings

The U.S. Surgeon General recommends adding cancer warnings to alcoholic drink labels, highlighting the link between alcohol and types of cancer such as breast and liver. This move aligns with efforts to regulate alcohol like tobacco. Industry response varies as health officials debate guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 04:05 IST
Alcohol Labels to Get Cancer Warnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Surgeon General recently called for alcoholic drink labels to include warnings about cancer risks. This recommendation aims to align alcohol regulations more closely with those for tobacco, emphasizing the link between alcohol consumption and cancers such as breast, colon, and liver cancer.

Currently, U.S. guidelines suggest two or fewer drinks per day for men and one or less for women. Research shows alcohol as the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the U.S. Shares of major alcohol companies dropped following this announcement, despite some evidence suggesting moderate drinking may lower death rates from all causes.

The decision to update labels is in Congress's hands. The Surgeon General's advisory mirrors historic actions taken for tobacco, and while the alcohol industry braces for potential impacts, some countries are already adopting similar warnings. Health organizations stress no safe level of drinking exists, marking a shift towards stricter controls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025