Rahul Gandhi Calls for Dedicated Budget Law for Dalits and Adivasis, Criticizes US Tariff Impact
Rahul Gandhi advocates for a national law that ensures substantial budget allocation for Dalit and Adivasi welfare. He criticizes the BJP government for insufficient budget support and voices concerns about US tariffs on India, warning of severe impacts on major industries. He contrasts this with Indira Gandhi's foreign policy approach.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, urged the implementation of a national law that mandates a robust allocation of the Union Budget for schemes aimed at Dalit and Adivasi communities. He accused the BJP-led NDA government of underfunding these groups, providing only a meager share of the budget.
Gandhi revealed his interactions with Dalit and Adivasi activists, who have demanded similar legislative measures in states like Karnataka and Telangana, resulting in tangible community benefits. As the Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha, he highlighted that the UPA government had introduced 'Sub-Plans' for these communities, which he claims have been weakened under Modi's administration.
In another critique, Gandhi expressed concerns over the United States' newly announced 26% tariffs, warning of catastrophic implications for India's economy, affecting the auto, pharmaceutical, and agriculture sectors. He drew a parallel between BJP's foreign policy and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's approach, critiquing BJP's perceived subservience in international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
