Cathay Pacific's Bold Expansion: 100 New Aircraft and India Growth Surge

Cathay Pacific is investing HKD 100 billion in 100 new aircraft over five years, aiming for 25% cargo growth in South India, driven by Apple and pharma exports. With its comprehensive Indian network, 86-87% load factor, and expanded flights, Cathay Pacific strengthens its global connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:04 IST
Cathay Pacific has embarked on a massive expansion strategy, ordering 100 new generation aircraft under a HKD 100 billion investment plan. The airline anticipates a 25% growth in cargo exports from South India, leveraging significant demand for goods like Apple products and pharmaceuticals.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Rakesh Raicar, Cathay's Regional General Manager for South Asia, Middle East, and Africa, highlighted the importance of Indian cities like Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, which accounted for 43% of last year's cargo volume. The airline's efforts ensure a robust presence in a key market crucial to its network.

Building on India's strong performance, Cathay Pacific plans to increase its flights to 43 per week, improving connectivity between India, Hong Kong, and North America. The expansion not only enhances Cathay's capacity but also positions it to capitalize on booming freight and passenger demand from one of its strongest markets.

