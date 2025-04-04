Left Menu

Diplomacy at a Crossroad: Vatican Mediates in Ukraine Conflict

The Vatican's Foreign Minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed initiatives to halt the conflict in Ukraine. A truce on energy attacks was previously reached, though both sides report violations. The Vatican continues to offer humanitarian aid, emphasizing prisoner exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:05 IST
The Vatican's diplomatic efforts are gaining momentum as Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher held conversations with Russia's Sergey Lavrov on resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine. Discussions focused on initiatives to cease military actions, as reported by the Vatican.

Previously, a limited truce was achieved under U.S. mediation, intended to prevent attacks on energy facilities. Accusations of truce violations have since emerged from both the Russian and Ukrainian sides. The Vatican reiterated its dedication to humanitarian efforts, including prisoner exchange negotiations.

Historical context includes a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Pope Francis, aimed at securing the release of Ukrainian detainees in Russia. Earlier dialogues also broached geopolitical consequences rooted in what Russia perceives as Western anti-Russian policies. As Pope Francis recovers from illness, previous comments calling for negotiation with a 'white flag' approach have stirred controversy in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

