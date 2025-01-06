Left Menu

European Markets Start Strong with Tech and Banks Leading

European stocks rose on Monday, with tech and bank shares advancing amidst a data-heavy week featuring key economic indicators. The STOXX 600 gained 0.3%, influenced by Wall Street's positive close. Key events include U.S. nonfarm payrolls, influencing Federal Reserve plans, and Europe's inflation reports.

Updated: 06-01-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:49 IST
European shares surged on Monday, powered by significant gains in technology and banking stocks during a week loaded with crucial global economic data. With inflation readings imminent in Europe and job data expected from the U.S., the markets began on a positive note.

Leading the charge, the STOXX 600 index climbed 0.3% by 0810 GMT, mirroring positive trends set by Friday's Wall Street close. Technology stocks advanced nearly 2%, while banks saw a rise of 0.7%.

The week features an intensive calendar with pivotal inflation figures across Europe and the December U.S. nonfarm payrolls on Friday, a key indicator for the Federal Reserve's monetary strategy. UK firm Spectris experienced a notable rise after HSBC's rating upgrade.

