European Markets Start Strong with Tech and Banks Leading
European stocks rose on Monday, with tech and bank shares advancing amidst a data-heavy week featuring key economic indicators. The STOXX 600 gained 0.3%, influenced by Wall Street's positive close. Key events include U.S. nonfarm payrolls, influencing Federal Reserve plans, and Europe's inflation reports.
Leading the charge, the STOXX 600 index climbed 0.3% by 0810 GMT, mirroring positive trends set by Friday's Wall Street close. Technology stocks advanced nearly 2%, while banks saw a rise of 0.7%.
The week features an intensive calendar with pivotal inflation figures across Europe and the December U.S. nonfarm payrolls on Friday, a key indicator for the Federal Reserve's monetary strategy. UK firm Spectris experienced a notable rise after HSBC's rating upgrade.
