European Markets Start Strong with Tech and Banks Leading

European shares surged on Monday, powered by significant gains in technology and banking stocks during a week loaded with crucial global economic data. With inflation readings imminent in Europe and job data expected from the U.S., the markets began on a positive note.

Leading the charge, the STOXX 600 index climbed 0.3% by 0810 GMT, mirroring positive trends set by Friday's Wall Street close. Technology stocks advanced nearly 2%, while banks saw a rise of 0.7%.

The week features an intensive calendar with pivotal inflation figures across Europe and the December U.S. nonfarm payrolls on Friday, a key indicator for the Federal Reserve's monetary strategy. UK firm Spectris experienced a notable rise after HSBC's rating upgrade.

