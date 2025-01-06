Tamil Nadu Monitors Human Metapneumovirus Cases Amid Stable Conditions

In Tamil Nadu, health authorities are currently overseeing two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), with both patients reported to be in stable condition. These cases, detected in Chennai and Salem, mark the first appearances of the virus in the state.

The Health Department stresses that HMPV is not a new threat. Identified in 2001, it is a well-known respiratory virus that typically resolves itself with symptomatic care, such as hydration and rest. Additional Chief Secretary to Health, Supriya Sahu, emphasized that there is no reason for the public to panic.

The State Health Department is working diligently to monitor any developments in respiratory viral infections in Tamil Nadu. Residents are encouraged to maintain hygiene and report any symptoms, while health officials remain committed to safeguarding public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)