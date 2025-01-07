Fluoride Debate Resurfaces: Trump Administration's Potential Shift in Water Policy

The controversy over fluoridation in public water supplies heats up as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to head the Department of Health and Human Services, raises the possibility of removing fluoride. While Trump has yet to formally take a stance, Kennedy indicated it as a potential policy shift.

Research on fluoride's impact on health has produced mixed outcomes. Some studies highlight fluoride's role in fighting tooth decay, while others associate high exposure with lower IQ scores among children. This divergence of opinions has led to debate over fluoride's place in public health initiatives.

Major health organizations such as the American Dental Association continue to support water fluoridation, citing its effectiveness against tooth decay. However, opposing voices like Florida's Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo express concerns over its safety based on inconclusive study results.

(With inputs from agencies.)