Denovo Bioinnovations Secures ₹1.96 Crore to Revolutionize Surgical Robotics

Denovo Bioinnovations Pvt. Ltd. has secured ₹1.96 Crore from Campus Angels Network to advance its surgical robotics innovations. Founded by Dr. Nikhil Mamoria, Denovo develops cutting-edge wound closure solutions like SutureSure® and LapSure®, powered by SmartStitch Technology. This funding supports product commercialization efforts, aiming at a $36 billion global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:53 IST
Denovo Bioinnovations Pvt. Ltd., an innovator in surgical robotics, has successfully raised ₹1.96 Crore in funding, led by Campus Angels Network. This financial boost is set to drive the company's mission towards product commercialization and regulatory approvals, enhancing its innovation in wound closure technology.

Established in 2020 by Dr. Nikhil Mamoria, Denovo spearheads surgical advancements with products like SutureSure® and LapSure®, utilizing their proprietary SmartStitch Technology. These innovations promise to transform wound closure, making surgeries more efficient and accurate, underpinned by a strong intellectual property portfolio.

Denovo's strategic revenue model integrates reusable devices with disposable cartridges, aiming at significant market penetration. Backed by strategic investor partnerships, Denovo is poised to lead in surgical robotics, targeting a global market of $36 billion, and advancing healthcare solutions worldwide.

