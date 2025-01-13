Revolutionizing Medicine: Custom Circuits for Smart Cells Developed

Bioengineers at Rice University have unveiled a groundbreaking construction kit designed to build custom sense-and-respond circuits within human cells. This pioneering research, published in the journal Science, marks a significant stride in synthetic biology and has the potential to transform treatments for complex ailments such as autoimmune diseases and cancer.

Xiaoyu Yang, a PhD student in the Systems, Synthetic and Physical Biology program at Rice and the study's lead author, explained, "Think of tiny processors inside cells made of proteins that 'decide' how to react to specific signals like inflammation, tumor growth markers, or blood sugar levels." Yang emphasized that this advancement brings us closer to creating 'smart cells' capable of detecting disease signs and releasing customizable treatments instantly.

The innovative approach leverages phosphorylation, a natural cellular process involving the addition of a phosphate group to proteins, which helps cells respond to their environment. This process converts external signals into internal cellular reactions, facilitating actions like movement, substance secretion, pathogen response, or gene expression. Phosphorylation in multicellular organisms typically involves cascading signals, akin to falling dominoes.

Previous efforts to leverage this mechanism for therapeutic purposes focused on re-engineering existing signaling pathways, which proved challenging due to their complexity. However, with Rice researchers' new findings, phosphorylation-based innovations in 'smart cell' engineering could significantly expand in the coming years, offering promising prospects for the medical field.

