Maharashtra's Drive to Enhance Maternal and Child Health in Palghar

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Health, Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, emphasized the government's drive to reduce maternal and child deaths through stakeholder collaboration. A robust healthcare system for Palghar's tribal areas is planned, with infrastructure improvements and a state-level women's health campaign launched, offering services like prenatal check-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:17 IST
Maharashtra's Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, emphasized the government's commitment to reducing maternal and child mortality. Speaking on Tuesday, she stressed the need for collaboration among stakeholders to meet the ambitious health goals.

The minister highlighted the need to build a robust healthcare framework in Palghar, especially in tribal regions. Key infrastructure upgrades, such as a blood bank and a women's hospital, are on the government's agenda, with hopes pinned on collective efforts.

The occasion marked the launch of a state-level women's health campaign in Jawhar taluka, near Mumbai. The campaign initiated with a health camp focusing on maternal and child care, providing various health services. Minister Sakore-Bordikar assured local mothers of enhanced care and discussed tribal healthcare issues with district officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

