New Institute Will Empower Divyangjan and Enhance Mental Health Rehabilitation Services Across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:29 IST
Dr. Virendra Kumar Inaugurates National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation (NIMHR) in Sehore
Shri Verma highlighted the Institute's potential to not only benefit the local region of Sehore but also provide significant support to Divyangjan across the nation. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, officially inaugurated the National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation (NIMHR) in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, today. This significant development is aimed at advancing mental health rehabilitation and providing greater empowerment to Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) across India. The inauguration ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Madhya Pradesh Government Ministers, Shri Karan Singh Verma (Revenue) and Shri Narayan Singh Kushwaha (Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities), as well as Shri Alok Sharma, Member of Parliament for Bhopal and Sehore, and Shri Sudesh Rai, Member of Legislative Assembly (Sehore).

In his speech, Dr. Kumar commended the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who was instrumental in establishing this institution as a crucial step towards strengthening the nation's mental health infrastructure. He emphasized the Government's commitment to empowering Divyangjan, ensuring they have the necessary resources and platforms to excel, such as through initiatives like the Divya Kala Melas.

Shri Verma highlighted the Institute's potential to not only benefit the local region of Sehore but also provide significant support to Divyangjan across the nation. Shri Kushwaha also praised the government's initiatives to improve the lives of Divyangjan, stressing the importance of such institutions in creating opportunities and promoting inclusive development.

Spanning 25 acres, the NIMHR has been constructed at an initial cost of ₹127 crores and boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure. The Institute features four key blocks: a Service Block, Administrative & Academic Block, Hostel Block, and Studio Apartments. Additionally, the campus houses a Cross Disability Early Intervention Centre (CDEIC), which is slated to begin operations soon. A Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra (PMDK) will also be available on-site, designed to distribute aids and appliances to Divyangjan and senior citizens to improve their quality of life.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Shukla, Director of NIMHR, who expressed gratitude to all attendees for their support in making the event a grand success. The establishment of this Institute is seen as a major step forward in providing specialized mental health services and rehabilitation for Divyangjan, reinforcing the government’s dedication to inclusivity and accessibility for all.

