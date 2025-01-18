Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Healthcare Crisis at AIIMS: A Wake-Up Call for Government Action
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, criticized the national healthcare system, claiming it is 'completely destroyed.' He highlighted the plight of patients at AIIMS, forced to live in poor conditions awaiting treatment. Gandhi accused the central and Delhi governments of failing in their responsibilities.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, launched a severe critique against the state of India's healthcare system, particularly spotlighting the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. In a public statement, Gandhi claimed that the healthcare system is 'completely destroyed,' leaving patients to suffer as they seek affordable treatments.
Gandhi underscored that providing medical care is a fundamental responsibility of the government, a duty he asserts both the central and Delhi authorities have neglected. He shared a firsthand video of his visit to AIIMS, documenting the struggles of patients and their families who camp on streets, forced to endure unsanitary conditions due to lack of accommodations.
In his communication, Gandhi detailed the heartbreaking narratives of families battling severe illnesses like cancer and heart conditions, emphasizing the inadequacies of current government efforts. He pointed out the long waits for AIIMS appointments and their subsequent turn to private clinics for necessary tests, accusing the government of insensitivity.
