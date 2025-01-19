Left Menu

Government Doctors Defer Protest Following Assurances from Punjab Health Department

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), representing around 2,500 government doctors, has postponed its planned protests until January 23. The decision follows assurances from the health department to address their concerns, including dynamic career progression and security improvements, with an official notification expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:00 IST
The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), comprising approximately 2,500 government doctors, announced on Sunday that it would defer its planned suspension of hospital services until January 23. This decision comes after the health department assured the PCMSA of resolving key issues.

Originally, the PCMSA had planned to resume agitation on January 20 to press the government to meet demands such as reinstating dynamic assured career progression and enhancing security measures for doctors.

Following a productive discussion in Moga with senior health department officials, PCMSA President Dr. Akhil Sarin stated that the department's proposed actions received the association's endorsement. The health department is expected to issue the necessary notifications by early next week, prompting the PCMSA to temporarily delay its protest action.

