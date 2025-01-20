Ramp Up Testing: USDA's Bird Flu Alert for Turkey Producers
The USDA urges intensified bird flu testing in U.S. turkey farms, citing Minnesota and South Dakota as key regions. Meanwhile, the WHO lobbies to keep the U.S. engaged, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leads vaccine-related litigation. The FDA and Moderna make strides in medication approvals and developments.
The USDA has issued a directive urging U.S. turkey farmers to increase bird flu testing before slaughter to ensure the virus does not infiltrate the food supply. The recommendation focuses on Minnesota and South Dakota, where large turkey flocks need immediate isolation and testing within 72 hours prior to slaughter.
In a separate report, the World Health Organization is advocating for U.S. participation amid possible withdrawal plans by President Trump. This initiative aims to underscore the importance of maintaining U.S. involvement for both national and global health benefits.
In other health news, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spearheads litigation against Merck concerning the Gardasil vaccine, as he awaits confirmation as U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary. The FDA has approved AstraZeneca's innovative breast cancer drug, while Moderna receives significant U.S. government funding to further its bird flu vaccine development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- USDA
- bird flu
- WHO
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- vaccine
- Merck
- AstraZeneca
- Moderna
- FDA
- Medicare
ALSO READ
Global Health Shifts: Vaccines, Mocktails, and Dementia Plans
US Rebuilds Bird Flu Vaccine Stockpile Amid Outbreak
U.S. Revives Bird Flu Vaccine Strategy Amid Widespread Outbreak
Merck's HPV Vaccine Gains Approval in China for Men
Health News Roundup: Executive Orders, Vaccine Warnings, and Medical Acquisitions