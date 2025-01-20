Ramp Up Testing: USDA's Bird Flu Alert for Turkey Producers

The USDA has issued a directive urging U.S. turkey farmers to increase bird flu testing before slaughter to ensure the virus does not infiltrate the food supply. The recommendation focuses on Minnesota and South Dakota, where large turkey flocks need immediate isolation and testing within 72 hours prior to slaughter.

In a separate report, the World Health Organization is advocating for U.S. participation amid possible withdrawal plans by President Trump. This initiative aims to underscore the importance of maintaining U.S. involvement for both national and global health benefits.

In other health news, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spearheads litigation against Merck concerning the Gardasil vaccine, as he awaits confirmation as U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary. The FDA has approved AstraZeneca's innovative breast cancer drug, while Moderna receives significant U.S. government funding to further its bird flu vaccine development.

