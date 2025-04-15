Left Menu

CDC Panel Meets to Review Vaccine Guidelines Amid Leadership Changes

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convenes to review vaccine guidelines, including COVID-19 booster shot recommendations, after a two-month delay. The meeting addresses measles outbreaks and leadership changes in the Department of Health and Human Services, with an emphasis on maintaining public vaccination programs under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:42 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices began a critical two-day session to evaluate and potentially revise guidelines for various vaccines, including COVID-19 booster shots after a two-month hiatus.

This panel's agenda covers significant health concerns, such as the ongoing measles outbreak primarily impacting unvaccinated residents in Texas and New Mexico. The meeting experienced a delay coinciding with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial appointment as head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The CDC, affiliated with HHS, postponed the panel to facilitate public input, while Kennedy emphasized his commitment to existing vaccination programs. Amid leadership changes and without a confirmed CDC director, the panel will discuss adjustments to COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for specific demographics for the upcoming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

