Return of HMPV in Gujarat: New Case Shatters Zero Infection Status

In a sudden development, a new case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) was detected in Ahmedabad, causing concern among health authorities who had earlier declared the state free of active cases. The patient, a 69-year-old woman from Mehsana, is currently under treatment after testing positive on January 18.

This case emerged just hours after officials announced that all six previous HMPV patients, including an infant from Rajasthan and an 8-year-old boy on ventilator support, had recovered and were discharged. HMPV, discovered in 2001, is related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus and spreads through respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated surfaces.

The health department remains vigilant as the situation unfolds, urging residents to adhere to hygiene practices to prevent further spread of the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)