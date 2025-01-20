Tragedy Strikes: Fuel Truck Explosion in Nigeria Claims 98 Lives

A fuel truck explosion in Nigeria's Dikko region has raised the death toll to 98, as emergency responders recover more bodies from the site. The tragic incident happened over the weekend when a petrol tanker overturned and burst into flames, attracting residents hoping to collect fuel from the wreckage.

Abdullahi Baba-Ara, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed that 80 victims were buried in a mass grave. On Monday, an additional 12 corpses were discovered, bringing the total death toll to 98. The explosion is one of the deadliest in recent memory in Nigeria, following a similar disaster in Jigawa State last October that killed 147.

The accident underscores the ongoing fuel crisis in Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer. Fuel prices have shot up since President Bola Tinubu ended a subsidy on petrol as part of sweeping economic reforms initiated in 2023. This latest tragedy amplifies concerns over the nation's deepening cost-of-living crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)