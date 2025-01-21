Tanzania Declares Marburg Virus Disease Outbreak in Kagera Region; WHO Steps In for Rapid Response

Tanzania has officially declared an outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD) in the northwestern Kagera region, with one confirmed case identified following rigorous investigations and laboratory analyses. President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the outbreak during a joint press briefing with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in the country’s administrative capital, Dodoma, today.

Outbreak Details and Current Status

The confirmed case was identified through testing conducted at Kabaile Mobile Laboratory in Kagera, with results validated in Dar es Salaam. While one patient tested positive, 25 suspected cases have tested negative as of January 20, 2025. All suspected cases, reported in the Biharamulo and Muleba districts, are under close monitoring.

“We have faced similar challenges in the past and successfully contained the outbreaks. This time, too, we are determined to safeguard our people and prevent the spread of Marburg virus disease,” said President Hassan.

Government and WHO Response

The Tanzanian government, supported by WHO, is implementing robust outbreak containment measures, including:

Disease surveillance and real-time case monitoring

Community awareness campaigns to educate on prevention

Infection prevention and control measures

Scaling up testing, case management, and treatment protocols

Dr. Tedros highlighted the collaborative effort, stating, “WHO is committed to supporting Tanzania in bringing this outbreak under control while working toward a healthier and safer future for all.”

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, emphasized the urgency, saying, “The government’s prompt declaration and response efforts are essential to curbing the outbreak at national and cross-border levels.”

What is Marburg Virus Disease?

Marburg virus disease is a highly virulent hemorrhagic fever caused by a virus in the same family as Ebola virus disease. Symptoms include:

Sudden onset of high fever, severe headache, and malaise

Development of severe hemorrhagic symptoms within seven days in severe cases

Marburg virus is transmitted from fruit bats to humans and spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, surfaces, and materials contaminated by the virus. Currently, there is no licensed vaccine or specific treatment, although clinical trials for promising countermeasures are underway. Early supportive care and rehydration can improve survival rates.

A Regional and Global Health Challenge

Tanzania previously managed a Marburg outbreak in March 2023 in the same region, with nine cases (eight confirmed and one probable) and six deaths, resulting in a 67% case fatality rate. Other African nations, including Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, South Africa, and Uganda, have experienced similar outbreaks.

Strengthening Global Preparedness

Tanzania’s swift actions highlight the importance of global health cooperation in tackling emerging infectious diseases. WHO and partners are scaling up resources to contain the outbreak and mitigate the risk of regional spread.

As global attention focuses on the outbreak, health authorities stress the need for investment in early detection systems, community preparedness, and accelerated development of vaccines and treatments to prevent future outbreaks.

Reassurance to the Public

President Hassan reaffirmed Tanzania’s readiness to overcome this challenge: “We remain committed to addressing global health risks, ensuring the safety of our population, and maintaining transparency with the international community.”

WHO urged continued vigilance and cooperation, emphasizing the need to prioritize health system resilience and pandemic preparedness in the region.