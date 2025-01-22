Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Eyes a Lean, Business-Friendly Britain

British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced that the country's finances are now in order after the October budget. She expressed a future vision that includes lower taxes and less regulation, aiming to facilitate ease of business operations in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:14 IST
finance
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant announcement at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, British finance minister Rachel Reeves declared that the UK has successfully put its finances in order following the October budget.

She emphasized her aspirations for a future economic landscape characterized by lower taxes and reduced regulation.

Reeves aims to make it easier for businesses to operate within the country, indicating a shift towards a more business-friendly environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

