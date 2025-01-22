Left Menu

Biotech Startup Exsure Secures Major Investment for Global Expansion

Biotech startup Exsure has raised Rs 3 crore in a funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures to advance its exosomal drug-delivery platform for anti-cancer treatments. The funds will support Exsure's non-clinical studies and global expansion. The startup plans to finish studies and team building within 12 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:09 IST
Biotech Startup Exsure Secures Major Investment for Global Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures, biotech startup Exsure has successfully raised Rs 3 crore. Founded in 2021, the company aims to mitigate the side effects of anti-cancer drugs using its innovative exosomal drug-delivery platform targeting cancer cells and cancer stem cells.

This new financial injection will be pivotal in completing the necessary milestones for their non-clinical study using the exosome-based drug delivery system. Furthermore, the funds will bolster Exsure's ambition for global outreach and the promotion of its in-house developed products like Exsure, Leucosure, PlantExosure, and Dr Berries.

Exsure anticipates finalizing its non-clinical study, fortifying its team, and advancing its strategic objectives in the next 12 months, setting sights on becoming a leader in biotechnology innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025