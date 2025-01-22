Biotech Startup Exsure Secures Major Investment for Global Expansion

In a significant funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures, biotech startup Exsure has successfully raised Rs 3 crore. Founded in 2021, the company aims to mitigate the side effects of anti-cancer drugs using its innovative exosomal drug-delivery platform targeting cancer cells and cancer stem cells.

This new financial injection will be pivotal in completing the necessary milestones for their non-clinical study using the exosome-based drug delivery system. Furthermore, the funds will bolster Exsure's ambition for global outreach and the promotion of its in-house developed products like Exsure, Leucosure, PlantExosure, and Dr Berries.

Exsure anticipates finalizing its non-clinical study, fortifying its team, and advancing its strategic objectives in the next 12 months, setting sights on becoming a leader in biotechnology innovations.

