The Sun's Clean Slate: No Phone Hacking Admitted

Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper group claimed no phone hacking at The Sun following a lawsuit settlement with Prince Harry. News Group Newspapers apologized for unlawful activities by private investigators linked to The Sun, clarifying that journalists were not involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:35 IST
Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper group announced it has not engaged in phone hacking at The Sun, settling a lawsuit with Prince Harry.

News Group Newspapers (NGN), responsible for The Sun and the defunct News of the World, issued a statement apologizing to Prince Harry.

The apology pertained to unlawful activities conducted by private investigators working for The Sun, asserting that journalists were not implicated.

