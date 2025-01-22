The Sun's Clean Slate: No Phone Hacking Admitted
Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper group claimed no phone hacking at The Sun following a lawsuit settlement with Prince Harry. News Group Newspapers apologized for unlawful activities by private investigators linked to The Sun, clarifying that journalists were not involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper group announced it has not engaged in phone hacking at The Sun, settling a lawsuit with Prince Harry.
News Group Newspapers (NGN), responsible for The Sun and the defunct News of the World, issued a statement apologizing to Prince Harry.
The apology pertained to unlawful activities conducted by private investigators working for The Sun, asserting that journalists were not implicated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
