Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy: A Pioneer in Gastroenterology Celebrated with Padma Vibhushan

Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, a leading figure in gastroenterology, has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India. His contributions include advancements in medical innovation and research, founding AIG Hospitals, and improving health care accessibility during the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned gastroenterologist Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy has been announced as a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor. Expressing humbleness, Dr. Reddy emphasized that this recognition is a testament to his patients, team, and the healthcare workers who inspire him daily.

Notably, Dr. Reddy is the first medical doctor in the country to receive all three Padma Awards, including the Padma Shri in 2002 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016, marking a milestone in his illustrious career. As a pioneer in the field, he has significantly contributed to the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases.

Founder of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals, Dr. Reddy has been an advocate for public health, playing a vital role during the COVID-19 pandemic. His efforts extend beyond medicine, focusing on healthcare accessibility in India, ensuring the nation remains a global leader in medical excellence.

