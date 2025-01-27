Left Menu

Rare Bird Flu Case Detected in England: Low Public Risk

The UK Health Security Agency has detected a rare case of H5N1 bird flu in a person in central England. Despite acquiring the infection on a farm, the risk to the wider public remains very low. Authorities are tracing contacts and offering antiviral treatment to prevent further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, British health authorities confirmed the detection of a rare case of H5N1 bird flu in central England. Despite this, they emphasize that the risk to the wider public is "very low."

The UK Health Security Agency reported that the individual contracted the infection through prolonged contact with infected birds on a farm. The person is currently in good health, and authorities are actively tracing all known contacts to provide antiviral treatment.

Dr. Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, affirmed the strength of their detection systems, highlighting that although avian-to-human transmissions are rare in Britain, the necessary precautions are being taken. Recent months have seen increased cases in poultry farms, prompting preventative culling measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

