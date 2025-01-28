Left Menu

Health Headlines: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Global Concerns

Recent health news includes significant developments such as Akero Therapeutics' promising liver disease drug, potential reconsideration of WHO membership by Trump, and concerns over bird flu cases. Also noted are the FDA's approval of an Alzheimer's treatment, Sage Therapeutics' rejection of Biogen's takeover offer, and insulin price settlements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 02:30 IST
Recent health news reveals notable advancements and challenges in the medical field. Akero Therapeutics has seen its shares surge after its drug showed positive results in reversing liver scarring. Meanwhile, Trump has hinted at potentially rejoining the World Health Organization, following a previous decision to exit due to dissatisfaction with their handling of global health crises.

In the UK, health authorities have identified a human case of bird flu, though the public risk remains low. The U.S. FDA has approved a monthly maintenance dose for Eisai and Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, although growth has been hindered by administrative requirements. Additionally, Sage Therapeutics has turned down Biogen's acquisition proposal, citing undervaluation concerns.

Elsewhere, Novo Nordisk has agreed to cap insulin prices in Minnesota as part of a legal settlement, and weight-loss drug developer Metsera is seeking a significant valuation in its IPO. On the public health front, the first U.S. outbreak of H5N9 bird flu in poultry has been reported in California, raising concerns among health officials.

