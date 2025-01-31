Global Health Updates: Revenue Dips, Ebola Outbreaks & Controversial Vaccine Views

Biocon, a notable biopharma company from India, announced a 3% decline in its Q3 revenue compared to the previous year, driven by the divestment of its domestic branded formulations. The company remains focused on expanding in the U.S. market, with current revenues at 38.2 billion rupees.

Meanwhile, health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo are investigating potential Ebola cases in the northwest, despite initial negative test results. Neighboring Uganda has confirmed an Ebola outbreak in Kampala, recording one fatality, marking its ninth outbreak since 2000.

In the U.S., a Senate Health committee questioned Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his vaccine stance, with Senator Bill Cassidy expressing concerns regarding Kennedy's controversial views. This ongoing debate played out amid other significant health announcements, including cybersecurity warnings for patient monitors and a substantial tuberculosis outbreak in the Kansas City area.

(With inputs from agencies.)