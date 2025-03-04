UN Appeals for Emergency Funds Amid Uganda Ebola Crisis

The United Nations has made an urgent plea for $11.2 million in donations to combat Uganda's Ebola outbreak. This appeal follows the death of two individuals in the country, including a male nurse, while the national health budget is under strain due to reduced U.S. foreign aid contributions.

Currently, Uganda has reported 10 confirmed cases, traced back to the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus, which lacks an approved vaccine. The World Health Organization noted that the second victim was a four-year-old child. The UN's plan seeks to manage the outbreak and its socio-economic consequences in seven high-risk areas.

Financial support for Uganda's health sector has been dramatically affected by the Trump administration's decision to reduce aid. Previously, the U.S. contributed $34 million during the 2022-2023 Ebola outbreak for essential health services. The move has pressured Uganda's public health resources, according to government sources.

