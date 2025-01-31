Unwrapping the Truth: India's Battle Against Ultra-Processed Foods

The Economic Survey 2024-25 has urged the Union Health Ministry to clearly define nutrient thresholds for sugars, salt, and saturated fats to regulate advertising of unhealthy foods, especially targeting children under-18. It also recommends the adoption of warning front-of-pack labels.

The survey, presented in Parliament, highlights the adverse effects of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) on health, urging consumers to become aware of ingredients and their impacts. Education systems are encouraged to include healthy eating as part of the curriculum. UPFs should be phased out from schools, hospitals and public areas.

Imposing high tax rates and amending consumer protection laws to curb misleading advertising are suggested. A coalition involving civil groups and government, free of industry influence, is important to educate the public and promote healthy, local foods. The study underscores that tackling UPF consumption is vital for reducing cardiovascular issues and improving public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)