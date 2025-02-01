CDC's Gender Guidance Shift: Impact on Public Health Data

In a significant change spurred by a U.S. executive order, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have begun removing online content concerning gender diversity. This action, aimed at aligning with policies that recognize only two sexes, has resulted in the removal of various health resources.

Web pages containing data on HIV among transgender individuals and health disparities among LGBTQ+ youth have been taken down. The move follows a directive from the Office of Personnel Management, dictating federal agencies adhere to the new gender recognition policy.

The decision has drawn criticism from health advocates. John Peller from the AIDS Foundation Chicago expressed alarm as fundamental health information goes offline. A senior employee at the NIH has further criticized the order, highlighting its potential detrimental effects on mental health and societal contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)