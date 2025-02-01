Left Menu

CDC's Gender Guidance Shift: Impact on Public Health Data

In compliance with a U.S. executive order, federal health agencies like the CDC are removing content related to gender diversity from their platforms. This move has sparked criticism and concern about accessibility to vital health information, particularly affecting transgender youth and HIV-related data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 01:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant change spurred by a U.S. executive order, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have begun removing online content concerning gender diversity. This action, aimed at aligning with policies that recognize only two sexes, has resulted in the removal of various health resources.

Web pages containing data on HIV among transgender individuals and health disparities among LGBTQ+ youth have been taken down. The move follows a directive from the Office of Personnel Management, dictating federal agencies adhere to the new gender recognition policy.

The decision has drawn criticism from health advocates. John Peller from the AIDS Foundation Chicago expressed alarm as fundamental health information goes offline. A senior employee at the NIH has further criticized the order, highlighting its potential detrimental effects on mental health and societal contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

