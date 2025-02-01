Revolutionizing Healthcare: Five-Year Plan Includes 200 New Cancer Centres, 10,000 Medical Seats & Lifesaving Drug Access

The Union Budget 2025-26, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, proposes significant strides in the healthcare sector. Aiming to bolster medical infrastructure, the government plans to set up daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals within the next three years, with 200 facilities earmarked for establishment by 2025-2026.

Expanding medical education, Sitharaman revealed plans to increase seats in medical colleges by 10,000 next year, contributing towards a goal of adding 75,000 seats over five years. Additionally, she announced measures to integrate gig workers into the healthcare system under the PM Jan Aarogya Yojana, potentially benefiting around 1 crore workers.

Further initiatives include exempting 36 lifesaving drugs from basic customs duty and promoting medical tourism, alongside extending broadband connectivity to government secondary schools and primary healthcare centers. These measures signify a comprehensive approach to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)