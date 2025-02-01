Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Five-Year Plan Includes 200 New Cancer Centres, 10,000 Medical Seats & Lifesaving Drug Access

The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, outlines plans to establish 200 daycare cancer centres and add 10,000 medical seats next year. Health initiatives include expanded access to lifesaving drugs, healthcare for gig workers, and promoting medical tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:36 IST
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Five-Year Plan Includes 200 New Cancer Centres, 10,000 Medical Seats & Lifesaving Drug Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, proposes significant strides in the healthcare sector. Aiming to bolster medical infrastructure, the government plans to set up daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals within the next three years, with 200 facilities earmarked for establishment by 2025-2026.

Expanding medical education, Sitharaman revealed plans to increase seats in medical colleges by 10,000 next year, contributing towards a goal of adding 75,000 seats over five years. Additionally, she announced measures to integrate gig workers into the healthcare system under the PM Jan Aarogya Yojana, potentially benefiting around 1 crore workers.

Further initiatives include exempting 36 lifesaving drugs from basic customs duty and promoting medical tourism, alongside extending broadband connectivity to government secondary schools and primary healthcare centers. These measures signify a comprehensive approach to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025