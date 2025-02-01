Left Menu

Union Budget: Catalyst for India's Healthcare Revolution

The Union Budget serves as a launchpad for revolutionizing India's healthcare system, says Prathap C Reddy of Apollo Hospitals. Initiatives include boosting medical tourism, establishing Centers of Excellence, and skilling healthcare professionals, aiming to position India as a global leader in affordable medical care.

Updated: 01-02-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget, often associated with financial planning, is set to transform India's healthcare landscape, according to Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals. Reddy highlights it as a pivotal moment for making India a global frontrunner in health-tech innovation and affordable medical care.

Key initiatives outlined include adding 75,000 medical seats in the coming years and launching Centers of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence to stimulate research and development. Reddy emphasizes the expansion of medical tourism through private partnerships, which align with the 'Heal in India' mission and aim to provide world-class care at affordable rates.

Plans to set up 200 Daycare Cancer Centers and remove customs duties on critical medicines are significant steps toward addressing healthcare needs. Additionally, establishing National Centers of Excellence and Atal Tinkering Labs is set to enhance skills among healthcare professionals, supporting the next wave of medical innovators.

