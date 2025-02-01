Rising Concerns: Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Surge in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is experiencing a surge in cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) with health officials reporting five suspected deaths as of Saturday. The state has seen 149 suspected cases, including one fatality of a 60-year-old man from Pune due to respiratory failure.

Health authorities have identified a concentration of cases in Pune and surrounding areas. An official release stated that Pune city counts 29 patients, the newly added villages to Pune Municipal Corporation account for 82, while Pimpri Chinchwad reports 17 cases, Pune Rural has 13, and other districts tallied eight.

Investigations have revealed contamination in the water supply, with E.coli bacteria identified, suggesting a link to the GBS outbreak. Authorities have sent 160 water samples from Pune for chemical and biological analysis, confirming contamination in samples from eight sources, raising public health alarms.

(With inputs from agencies.)