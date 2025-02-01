Left Menu

India's Union Budget: Catalyzing Healthcare Transformation

India's Union Budget is poised to transform healthcare by boosting medical seats, promoting medical tourism, and establishing Centers of Excellence in AI. These measures aim to position India as a leader in health-tech and attract global patients, improving both domestic and international healthcare outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget is not just a fiscal plan but a transformative tool for India's healthcare sector, according to Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals. Reddy emphasized its potential in elevating India to a global leader in healthcare.

Over the forthcoming five years, India plans to add 75,000 medical seats and launch AI Centers of Excellence. This expansion will drive innovation in health-tech and boost R&D investments, Reddy stated. Additionally, promoting medical tourism through private partnerships under the 'Heal in India' mission aims to position the country as a top destination for quality, affordable medical care.

Furthermore, the initiation of 200 Daycare Cancer Centers and the inclusion of critical medicines under duty exemptions are significant strides. The development of healthcare professionals through emerging technology skilling and Atal Tinkering Labs will empower future medical innovators, contributing to bridging the healthcare professional gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

