India's Union Budget: Catalyzing Healthcare Transformation

The Union Budget is not just a fiscal plan but a transformative tool for India's healthcare sector, according to Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals. Reddy emphasized its potential in elevating India to a global leader in healthcare.

Over the forthcoming five years, India plans to add 75,000 medical seats and launch AI Centers of Excellence. This expansion will drive innovation in health-tech and boost R&D investments, Reddy stated. Additionally, promoting medical tourism through private partnerships under the 'Heal in India' mission aims to position the country as a top destination for quality, affordable medical care.

Furthermore, the initiation of 200 Daycare Cancer Centers and the inclusion of critical medicines under duty exemptions are significant strides. The development of healthcare professionals through emerging technology skilling and Atal Tinkering Labs will empower future medical innovators, contributing to bridging the healthcare professional gap.

