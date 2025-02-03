Public Submissions Open for Phase 2 of COVID-19 Inquiry

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has announced the launch of an online portal, allowing the public to submit their experiences and opinions to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into COVID-19 Lessons Learned. The initiative is part of Phase 2 of the Inquiry, which aims to assess the country’s response to the pandemic and identify key takeaways for future crisis management.

Portal Now Open for Public Submissions

“The portal is an easy and accessible way for New Zealanders to share their perspectives on how the COVID-19 response impacted them, their families, and their businesses,” said Minister van Velden. “It covers a broad range of topics, including the use of vaccines, lockdown measures, testing strategies, and public health policies.”

Scope of Phase 2 of the Inquiry

The Government initially announced Phase 2 of the Inquiry last year to address unresolved matters of public concern. The ACT-National and New Zealand First-National coalition agreements both include commitments to expanding the Inquiry’s scope to ensure a comprehensive review.

Phase 2 of the Inquiry officially commenced on 29 November 2023 and is expected to conclude with a final report in February 2026. The findings will be instrumental in shaping future emergency preparedness and response strategies.

How to Participate

New Zealanders are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to share their insights and experiences. The submission portal is accessible at www.covid19inquiry.nz, with submissions closing at midnight on 27 April 2025. All contributions will be considered in the final report.

“This Inquiry is a crucial opportunity to reflect on our nation’s response to COVID-19 and ensure that we are better prepared for future health crises,” Minister van Velden added. “I strongly urge all New Zealanders to participate by making a submission.”

Further Information

For more details, including the full terms of reference for Phase 2 of the Inquiry, visit: https://www.legislation.govt.nz/regulation/public/2022/0323/latest/LMS792965.html.

The final report will be presented to the Government in February 2026, offering comprehensive recommendations on improving New Zealand’s preparedness and response mechanisms for future public health emergencies.