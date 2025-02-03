Left Menu

Tragic Militant Attack on Polio Team Protector in Pakistan

A police officer, Constable Abdur Razik, was killed by militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. He was escorting an anti-polio team and was attacked on the first day of a national vaccination drive. Militant groups often target polio workers, believing the vaccines are part of an anti-Muslim conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:42 IST
Tragic Militant Attack on Polio Team Protector in Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident that underscores the volatile environment faced by health workers in Pakistan, Constable Abdur Razik was fatally shot by unidentified militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack, confirmed by police sources, occurred as Razik was on his way to escort a team of polio vaccinators.

The shooting took place in Jamrud Tehsil, within Pakistan's Khyber district bordering Afghanistan, during the launch of a national anti-polio drive. Pakistan and Afghanistan are noted as the only nations where polio remains endemic, with efforts to eradicate it hampered by extremist threats and misinformation.

Extremist groups have frequently targeted polio vaccination teams, claiming the campaign to be a covert operation to sterilize Muslim children. Addressing vaccine hesitancy remains a significant challenge for Pakistani authorities, who must also confront violent opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025