Tragic Militant Attack on Polio Team Protector in Pakistan

In a tragic incident that underscores the volatile environment faced by health workers in Pakistan, Constable Abdur Razik was fatally shot by unidentified militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack, confirmed by police sources, occurred as Razik was on his way to escort a team of polio vaccinators.

The shooting took place in Jamrud Tehsil, within Pakistan's Khyber district bordering Afghanistan, during the launch of a national anti-polio drive. Pakistan and Afghanistan are noted as the only nations where polio remains endemic, with efforts to eradicate it hampered by extremist threats and misinformation.

Extremist groups have frequently targeted polio vaccination teams, claiming the campaign to be a covert operation to sterilize Muslim children. Addressing vaccine hesitancy remains a significant challenge for Pakistani authorities, who must also confront violent opposition.

