Tragic Militant Attack on Polio Team Protector in Pakistan
A police officer, Constable Abdur Razik, was killed by militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. He was escorting an anti-polio team and was attacked on the first day of a national vaccination drive. Militant groups often target polio workers, believing the vaccines are part of an anti-Muslim conspiracy.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a tragic incident that underscores the volatile environment faced by health workers in Pakistan, Constable Abdur Razik was fatally shot by unidentified militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack, confirmed by police sources, occurred as Razik was on his way to escort a team of polio vaccinators.
The shooting took place in Jamrud Tehsil, within Pakistan's Khyber district bordering Afghanistan, during the launch of a national anti-polio drive. Pakistan and Afghanistan are noted as the only nations where polio remains endemic, with efforts to eradicate it hampered by extremist threats and misinformation.
Extremist groups have frequently targeted polio vaccination teams, claiming the campaign to be a covert operation to sterilize Muslim children. Addressing vaccine hesitancy remains a significant challenge for Pakistani authorities, who must also confront violent opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Polyclinic Denies Counterfeit Vaccine Claims Amid Travel Vaccination Controversy
U.S. and Canada Lift Ban on French Poultry Amid Bird Flu Vaccination Debate
Junaid Akbar Takes Helm as PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief
Transforming Futures: Vaccination Drive for Underprivileged Girls
Pakistan's Fierce Offensive: Battling Terror in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa