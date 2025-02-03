Left Menu

Lupin Gains USFDA Nod for Generic HIV Drug Launch

Lupin has obtained approval from the USFDA to market a generic form of an HIV medication. The approved drug, equivalent to Symtuza tablets, positions Lupin as the exclusive first-to-file. The tablets had estimated US sales of USD 1,374 million in 2024. Lupin shares showed a slight dip following the announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:05 IST
Lupin Gains USFDA Nod for Generic HIV Drug Launch
Representative Image Image Credit: : Wikimedia commons
  • Country:
  • India

Indian pharmaceutical company Lupin announced on Monday that it has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to introduce a generic HIV medication to the American market.

The approved product includes combinations of Darunavir, Cobicistat, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide, deemed equivalent to Janssen Products' branded Symtuza tablets, comprising 800 mg/150 mg/200 mg/10 mg dosages.

This new entry makes Lupin the exclusive first-to-file applicant for this particular medication. According to data from the IQVIA MAT December 2024, the original branded tablets reportedly accumulated annual sales worth USD 1,374 million in the US market. Meanwhile, Lupin's stock was observed trading at Rs 2,028.70 on BSE, reflecting a slight decline of 1.29 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

AI, causality, and the universe: Are we on the brink of machine comprehension?

Preventing AI failures: How control safety cases enhance AI governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025