India's Thriving Nutraceutical Market: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

India's nutraceutical market is on track for significant growth, projected to escalate from USD 4-5 billion to USD 18 billion by 2025. Spearheaded by Ayurvedic influences and preventive healthcare focus, it represents 3.5% of the global market. Companies like Perfext Nutraceuticals are leading with innovative, holistic health solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:02 IST
India's nutraceutical market is set for remarkable expansion, projected to surge from its current valuation of USD 4-5 billion to USD 18 billion by 2025. Accounting for approximately 3.5% of the global market, the rapid growth is driven by significant Ayurvedic contributions and a heightened emphasis on preventive healthcare.

Leading the charge in this dynamic sector is Perfext Nutraceuticals, which is blending traditional knowledge with cutting-edge technology to offer innovative health solutions. Their role in establishing industry benchmarks is crucial as India navigates this new era of wellness, highlighting the sector's potential to revolutionize public health while substantially contributing to the nation's GDP.

Co-Founder Dr. Sunil Mittal emphasizes, "Innovation and quality lead our efforts. Sustainability is central to our mission, ensuring every product supports individual health and environmental stewardship, perfectly aligning with contemporary consumer values." The nutraceutical sector is not merely a growing field; it's a vital part of India's economic and health future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

