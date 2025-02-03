Coordinated Efforts to Tackle Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has called on the Maharashtra government to collaborate closely with the Centre in investigating the causes behind an outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. This coordination aims to prevent future occurrences of the disease.

Nadda chaired a high-level meeting via video conference to discuss the recent spike in Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases. The meeting involved Maharashtra's Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Jal Shakti Minister Gulab Raghunath Rao Patil, and Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav, alongside senior health ministry officials.

A detailed situation update was presented by the Maharashtra government, outlining public health measures taken. Nadda commended the state for its handling of the outbreak, confirming that the situation is controlled and under constant surveillance. He assured Maharashtra of comprehensive support from the Centre in managing the condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)