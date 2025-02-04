Pioneering Partnerships: Hinduja Foundation's Impact on Global Healthcare Innovation

The Hinduja Foundation, under the vision of Namrata Hinduja, is forging ahead in transforming global healthcare through strategic partnerships. A prime example is its collaboration with King's College London's EPSRC Centre for Doctoral Training (CDT) in Advanced Engineering for Personalised Surgery and Intervention.

This partnership aims to address the intricate challenges in healthcare by supporting the training of Hinduja Scholars. These scholars will engage in developing advanced robotic surgeries and innovative medical imaging techniques, representing a convergence of engineering, patient care, and philanthropy.

The initiative underscores the Hinduja Foundation's dedication to ensuring that scientific breakthroughs move from the lab into the mainstream, improving patient care and forging a path to a healthier, more equitable world.

(With inputs from agencies.)