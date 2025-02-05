The Long Shadow of COVID: Economic and Health Impacts
Long COVID is significantly affecting economic productivity and health costs worldwide. With millions suffering from long-term symptoms, the consequences span reduced workforce participation and increased healthcare needs. The global burden varies by region, with economic losses projected in billions annually, highlighting the need for further research and healthcare resources.
Long COVID is a lingering issue impacting nations globally, causing considerable economic strain and health-related costs, experts say. While data remains scarce, especially in developing countries, estimates suggest millions continue to grapple with this post-viral condition.
According to various studies, approximately 400 million people worldwide have experienced long COVID symptoms since the pandemic's inception. These symptoms, ranging from fatigue to brain fog, drastically affect daily lives and productivity. Women and economically disadvantaged groups report higher incidences.
The economic toll is staggering, with countries like the UK and the US witnessing billions in lost productivity. Both nations face increased healthcare demands, prompting calls for more healthcare workers. Meanwhile, Australia notes a loss in labor hours equivalent to a substantial portion of its GDP growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bridging the Women’s Health Gap: A $400 Billion Opportunity
Breaking Gender Barriers and Empowering Women in Sports Leadership Across South Asia
Carmen Kibonge: A Journey from Kinshasa to Vienna, Inspiring Women in STEM and Advancing Financial Excellence at IAEA
Vaishnavi Sharma Shines with Record-Breaking Debut in U19 Women's T20 World Cup
India U-19 Women Dominate in T20 World Cup Showdown Against Malaysia