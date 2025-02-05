The Long Shadow of COVID: Economic and Health Impacts

Long COVID is a lingering issue impacting nations globally, causing considerable economic strain and health-related costs, experts say. While data remains scarce, especially in developing countries, estimates suggest millions continue to grapple with this post-viral condition.

According to various studies, approximately 400 million people worldwide have experienced long COVID symptoms since the pandemic's inception. These symptoms, ranging from fatigue to brain fog, drastically affect daily lives and productivity. Women and economically disadvantaged groups report higher incidences.

The economic toll is staggering, with countries like the UK and the US witnessing billions in lost productivity. Both nations face increased healthcare demands, prompting calls for more healthcare workers. Meanwhile, Australia notes a loss in labor hours equivalent to a substantial portion of its GDP growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)