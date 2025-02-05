Left Menu

Truemeds: Redefining Affordable Healthcare in India

Truemeds, co-founded by Akshat Nayyar and Kunal Wani, is revolutionizing healthcare access in India by providing high-quality, affordable substitute medicines. With over 1.1 crore active app users, it empowers patients to make informed decisions, saving them up to 51% on medication costs without compromising quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:08 IST
Truemeds: Redefining Affordable Healthcare in India
  • Country:
  • India

In the landscape of healthcare, Truemeds is charting a new course by prioritizing affordability alongside quality. Co-founded by Akshat Nayyar and Kunal Wani, the platform is easing the financial burden of chronic illness by offering high-quality substitute medicines.

Truemeds' advanced algorithm evaluates an extensive range of pharmaceuticals, thus empowering patients to save significantly on medication costs without trading off on efficacy. This innovative approach has garnered over 1.1 crore app users, making it a trusted name in India's healthcare ecosystem.

By reducing healthcare expenses and providing reliable alternatives, Truemeds mirrors government initiatives like Jan Aushadhi. Armed with a large network for swift and accurate delivery, the platform's impact extends beyond savings—it's about enhancing the overall quality of life for its users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025