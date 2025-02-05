Left Menu

ICMR Leads the Charge: Crafting India's Shield Against H5N1

The Indian Council of Medical Research is spearheading the development of a human vaccine against avian influenza H5N1, a significant threat to animal and human health. Their efforts aim to control the virus's spread and protect vulnerable populations, using both mRNA and traditional vaccine platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:52 IST
ICMR Leads the Charge: Crafting India's Shield Against H5N1
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is taking significant steps toward developing an indigenous human vaccine targeted at combating the highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1). This initiative comes as the ICMR seeks expressions of interest from organizations and manufacturers for collaborative research and development in vaccine creation.

The threat posed by the H5N1 virus remains profound, especially given its high mortality rate and zoonotic potential. Recent outbreaks, reported in various Indian states during 2021, 2023, and 2024, have resulted in economic losses within the poultry industry and heightened public health fears due to the virus's potential to jump to humans.

Despite the sporadic nature of human infections caused by H5N1 globally, the high fatality rate of over 50% underscores the urgency for a vaccine to mitigate risks and ensure pandemic preparedness. The ICMR's proactive approach, including the exploration of mRNA and traditional vaccine platforms, aims to protect susceptible populations and fortify India's health infrastructure against future outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025