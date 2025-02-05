ICMR Leads the Charge: Crafting India's Shield Against H5N1

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is taking significant steps toward developing an indigenous human vaccine targeted at combating the highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1). This initiative comes as the ICMR seeks expressions of interest from organizations and manufacturers for collaborative research and development in vaccine creation.

The threat posed by the H5N1 virus remains profound, especially given its high mortality rate and zoonotic potential. Recent outbreaks, reported in various Indian states during 2021, 2023, and 2024, have resulted in economic losses within the poultry industry and heightened public health fears due to the virus's potential to jump to humans.

Despite the sporadic nature of human infections caused by H5N1 globally, the high fatality rate of over 50% underscores the urgency for a vaccine to mitigate risks and ensure pandemic preparedness. The ICMR's proactive approach, including the exploration of mRNA and traditional vaccine platforms, aims to protect susceptible populations and fortify India's health infrastructure against future outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)