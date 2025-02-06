Left Menu

Argentina's Bold Health Policy Shift: Breaking Ties with WHO

Argentina's President Javier Milei announced the country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization, citing profound disagreements with the U.N. body. The decision reflects the stance of his ally, U.S. President Donald Trump. This move marks an emphasis on national sovereignty in health decisions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, Argentina's President Javier Milei has announced the country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing "profound differences" in health management, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision parallels that of Milei's ally, U.S. President Donald Trump, who famously began the process of pulling the United States out of WHO upon taking office.

Argentine spokesman Manuel Adorni highlighted concerns over WHO's guidelines during the pandemic, which he says led to unprecedented global shutdowns. Argentina has criticized the organization's influence, arguing that it compromises national sovereignty, especially in health matters. The nation previously refused to sign a WHO agreement on pandemic management due to similar concerns.

This move will not impact Argentina's health services, as the country does not rely on WHO funding. Instead, officials argue that it allows for greater policy flexibility. The announcement comes just before President Milei's upcoming visit to the U.S., where he may participate in high-profile political gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

