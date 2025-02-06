Salt Swap: A Stroke-Saving Substitute

A groundbreaking study published in JAMA Cardiology has revealed that replacing regular salt with a lower sodium alternative could significantly reduce the risk of recurrent strokes and death. The research highlights a potential 14% reduction in stroke recurrence and a 12% decrease in mortality when salt substitutes are used.

The Salt Substitute and Stroke Study (SSaSS) trial, conducted across five provinces in China, involved nearly 21,000 participants from rural communities. Researchers found notable health improvements among individuals over 60 with high blood pressure who switched to a salt substitute composed of 75% sodium chloride and 25% potassium chloride.

Amid growing concerns over heart disease, the simple yet effective dietary change suggests a cost-effective solution for stroke survivors globally. Health experts believe that broader implementation of salt substitution could enhance cardiovascular health and public health strategies worldwide.

