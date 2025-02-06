Saving Lives: New Initiative Enhances Stroke Care Across India
Boehringer Ingelheim India has signed an MoU with EMRI Green Health Services to improve pre-hospital stroke care in India. Through specialized training and resources, the initiative aims to enhance diagnosis, standardize care protocols, and improve emergency response. This collaboration seeks to reduce stroke-related deaths and disabilities.
- Country:
- India
Boehringer Ingelheim India has partnered with Hyderabad-based EMRI Green Health Services to improve pre-hospital stroke care management across India. The partnership seeks to address the rising stroke burden by enhancing timely diagnosis, standardizing care protocols, and improving emergency response systems.
Through the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim will offer specialized training through its Angels Initiative, equipping EMRI Green Health staff with skills to identify stroke symptoms quickly. The initiative includes programs at EMRI's Hyderabad campus and aims to formalize stroke protocols for nationwide ambulance services.
This collaboration underscores the commitment to advancing stroke care across India, training over 9,000 ambulance teams and implementing a pre-notification system. It aims to reduce the impact of stroke by ensuring timely and high-quality care, uniting both organizations in their vision for better healthcare outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
