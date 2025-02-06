Left Menu

Advancing Women's Health Through Shatavari: A Bold Campaign for a Developed India

The Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav launched a campaign titled 'Shatavari - For Better Health', focusing on promoting women's health through traditional medicine. The campaign aligns with India's 'Panch Pran Goal', aiming to enhance public awareness of the plant's benefits, driven by the Ministry of Ayush and National Medicinal Plants Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:47 IST
Advancing Women's Health Through Shatavari: A Bold Campaign for a Developed India
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to spotlight the health benefits of medicinal plants, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav inaugurated the 'Shatavari - For Better Health' campaign. This initiative aims to prioritize women's health, aligning with India's 'Panch Pran Goal', a vision for a developed nation.

The campaign is spearheaded by the Ministry of Ayush and the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), building on previous successes with plants like Amla and Moringa. Jadhav noted the campaign's significance in reaching broader awareness of Shatavari's health benefits.

NMPB CEO Dr Mahesh Kumar Dadhich discussed Shatavari's medicinal value and its agro-economic opportunities. Financial support has been allocated to foster public adoption and awareness, marking a vital step towards holistic well-being in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025