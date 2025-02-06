Advancing Women's Health Through Shatavari: A Bold Campaign for a Developed India
The Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav launched a campaign titled 'Shatavari - For Better Health', focusing on promoting women's health through traditional medicine. The campaign aligns with India's 'Panch Pran Goal', aiming to enhance public awareness of the plant's benefits, driven by the Ministry of Ayush and National Medicinal Plants Board.
In an effort to spotlight the health benefits of medicinal plants, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav inaugurated the 'Shatavari - For Better Health' campaign. This initiative aims to prioritize women's health, aligning with India's 'Panch Pran Goal', a vision for a developed nation.
The campaign is spearheaded by the Ministry of Ayush and the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), building on previous successes with plants like Amla and Moringa. Jadhav noted the campaign's significance in reaching broader awareness of Shatavari's health benefits.
NMPB CEO Dr Mahesh Kumar Dadhich discussed Shatavari's medicinal value and its agro-economic opportunities. Financial support has been allocated to foster public adoption and awareness, marking a vital step towards holistic well-being in India.
