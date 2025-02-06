Advancing Women's Health Through Shatavari: A Bold Campaign for a Developed India

In an effort to spotlight the health benefits of medicinal plants, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav inaugurated the 'Shatavari - For Better Health' campaign. This initiative aims to prioritize women's health, aligning with India's 'Panch Pran Goal', a vision for a developed nation.

The campaign is spearheaded by the Ministry of Ayush and the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), building on previous successes with plants like Amla and Moringa. Jadhav noted the campaign's significance in reaching broader awareness of Shatavari's health benefits.

NMPB CEO Dr Mahesh Kumar Dadhich discussed Shatavari's medicinal value and its agro-economic opportunities. Financial support has been allocated to foster public adoption and awareness, marking a vital step towards holistic well-being in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)